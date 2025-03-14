Fantasy Soccer
Jean-Daniel Akpa Akpro headshot

Jean-Daniel Akpa Akpro Injury: Option for Parma tilt

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2025

Akpa Akpro (undisclosed) "will be on the bench Saturday," coach Alessandro Nesta stated.

Akpa Akpro is fit enough to be called up after sitting out six matches due to an unspecified muscular injury. He'll provide depth behind Gaetano Castrovilli, Alessandro Bianco, Kevin Zeroli and Kacper Urbanski. He has played four times since joining in January, registering two key passes, two crosses (one accurate), six tackles (three won) and two interceptions.

Jean-Daniel Akpa Akpro
Monza
