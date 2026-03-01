Jean-Daniel Akpa Akpro headshot

Jean-Daniel Akpa Akpro News: Scores first season goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Akpa Akpro scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 2-1 loss versus Napoli. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 47th minute.

Akpa Akpro marked his first start since returning from a long term ankle injury with the equalizer, scoring his first goal of the season from one of his two shots on the night. Before picking up the injury, the midfielder had started six games, contributing modestly in attack with just one shot and four chances created, but proving his worth defensively with an impressive 18 tackles, 12 interceptions and eight clearances across those appearances.

Jean-Daniel Akpa Akpro
Verona
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jean-Daniel Akpa Akpro See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jean-Daniel Akpa Akpro See More
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL Picks
SOC
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL Picks
Author Image
Andrew M. Laird
October 27, 2020