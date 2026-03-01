Jean-Daniel Akpa Akpro News: Scores first season goal

Akpa Akpro scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 2-1 loss versus Napoli. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 47th minute.

Akpa Akpro marked his first start since returning from a long term ankle injury with the equalizer, scoring his first goal of the season from one of his two shots on the night. Before picking up the injury, the midfielder had started six games, contributing modestly in attack with just one shot and four chances created, but proving his worth defensively with an impressive 18 tackles, 12 interceptions and eight clearances across those appearances.