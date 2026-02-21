Jean-Daniel Akpa Akpro headshot

Jean-Daniel Akpa Akpro News: Serves disqualification

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

Akpa Akpro completed a one-game ban in Friday's 3-0 defeat against Sassuolo.

Akpa Akpro will be available against Napoli next Saturday and will have good chances of starting since Al-Musrati will be suspended and Antoine Bernede (ankle), Sandi Lovric (undisclosed) and Roberto Gagliardini (ribs) are all banged up, while Suat Serdar (knee) is out for the season. Akpa Akpro has registered five chances created, 19 tackles (14 won) and eight interceptions in his last five appearances (four starts), missing a lot of time due to an ankle problem midway through the season.

Jean-Daniel Akpa Akpro
Verona
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jean-Daniel Akpa Akpro See More
