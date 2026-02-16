Jean-Daniel Akpa Akpro News: Suspended for Sassuolo match

Akpa Akpro won five of five tackles, had two interceptions and three clearances and was booked for the fifth time in Sunday's 2-1 defeat versus Parma.

Akpa Akpro subbed in early after Rafik Belghali (ankle) got hurt, returning to action after a few months and had a hard-working display, matching his season highs in tackles and clearances. However, he won't be an option for the next game versus Sassuolo on Friday due to yellow-card accumulation. Verona will turn to Suat Serdar and Abdou Harroui if Sandi Lovric (undisclosed) and Antoine Bernede (ankle) remain unavailable in the midfield.