Jean-Daniel Akpa Akpro News: Suspended for Sassuolo match
Akpa Akpro won five of five tackles, had two interceptions and three clearances and was booked for the fifth time in Sunday's 2-1 defeat versus Parma.
Akpa Akpro subbed in early after Rafik Belghali (ankle) got hurt, returning to action after a few months and had a hard-working display, matching his season highs in tackles and clearances. However, he won't be an option for the next game versus Sassuolo on Friday due to yellow-card accumulation. Verona will turn to Suat Serdar and Abdou Harroui if Sandi Lovric (undisclosed) and Antoine Bernede (ankle) remain unavailable in the midfield.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jean-Daniel Akpa Akpro See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jean-Daniel Akpa Akpro See More