Jean-Eudes Aholou Injury: Doubtful against Nice

Aholou is a doubt for Sunday's clash against Nice after picking a knock in their last contest against Montpellier, coach Alexandre Dujeux said in the press conference. "Jean-Eudes took a knock in the last match. He's hanging in there and wants the team to succeed. He's not hiding. He has a good attitude and wants to help the team."

