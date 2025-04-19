Jean-Eudes Aholou Injury: Makes squad for Sunday
Aholou (undisclosed) is in the squad for Sunday's match against Nice.
Aholou was doubtful to play this weekend, but the fact that he's been added to the squad list suggests he should, at least, crack the bench. Aholou has been a regular this season, however, and has started in each of his 26 appearances, so if deemed fit enough, he should return to the bench straight away.
