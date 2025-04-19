Fantasy Soccer
Jean-Eudes Aholou headshot

Jean-Eudes Aholou Injury: Makes squad for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2025

Aholou (undisclosed) is in the squad for Sunday's match against Nice.

Aholou was doubtful to play this weekend, but the fact that he's been added to the squad list suggests he should, at least, crack the bench. Aholou has been a regular this season, however, and has started in each of his 26 appearances, so if deemed fit enough, he should return to the bench straight away.

Jean-Eudes Aholou
Angers
