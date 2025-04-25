Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
NFL Draft Special
New RotoWire subscribers save 50% on any subscription plan with code: DRAFT. Sign up now! Offer ends 4/26/2025.
Jean-Eudes Aholou headshot

Jean-Eudes Aholou Injury: Not training this week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2025

Aholou (undisclosed) has not returned to training this week, according to Ouest France.

Aholou will miss Sunday's clash against Lille due to injury after being a late scratch in the game against Nice. He was not spotted in team training this week and is likely out until further notice. If he misses more time, Zinedine Ould Khaled is expected to replace him in the midfield again.

Jean-Eudes Aholou
Angers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now