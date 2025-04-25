Jean-Eudes Aholou Injury: Not training this week
Aholou (undisclosed) has not returned to training this week, according to Ouest France.
Aholou will miss Sunday's clash against Lille due to injury after being a late scratch in the game against Nice. He was not spotted in team training this week and is likely out until further notice. If he misses more time, Zinedine Ould Khaled is expected to replace him in the midfield again.
