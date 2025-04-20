Fantasy Soccer
Jean-Eudes Aholou headshot

Jean-Eudes Aholou News: Late scratch from starting XI

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 20, 2025 at 8:21am

Aholou (undisclosed) was a late scratch from the starting XI for Sunday's match against Nice.

Aholou had made his way back from an undisclosed injury to be on the team sheet Sunday and saw a spot in the starting XI immediately, although he was dropped just ahead of game-time as a late scratch. This is concerning for the club, as he is a typical starter, possibly returning a bit too soon. Zinedine Ould Khaled replaces the midfielder in the starting XI.

Jean-Eudes Aholou
Angers
