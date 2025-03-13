Jean-Eudes Aholou News: Suspended for Monaco
Aholou received a one-match suspension after accumulating three yellow cards over a span of ten games in the french competitions.
Aholou received his third yellow card in the last ten games across French competitions, resulting in a suspension for the Ligue 1 game against Monaco on Saturday. His absence will force a change since he has been a regular starter this season, with Pierrick Capelle likely starting in the midfield for that game.
