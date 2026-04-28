Jean-Luc Dompe Injury: Fully involved in training

Dompe (foot) has fully trained Tuesday and appears to be an option for Saturday's match against Frankfurt, according to his club.

Dompe was a late call for the club's last match, but seems to have shaken off the rest of his issues, as he was back in full training Tuesday. This should set him up for a return come Saturday, just needing to train the rest of the week. He has only started in one of his past five appearances, so a bench spot is likely if he does make a return.