Jean-Luc Dompe Injury: Late call for Hoffenheim clash

Dompe (foot) is a late call for Saturday's clash against Hoffenheim after returning to partial team training, according to coach Merlin Polzin. "Dompe is partially participating in team training, and we will see if that is enough for the weekend squad."

Dompe had been operating in a rotational capacity before the foot issue emerged, and a return to that role appears the most likely scenario once he is fully fit. Polzin's cautious comments suggest his inclusion in the matchday squad is not guaranteed, with his availability to be determined following further assessment. Rayan Philippe is expected to be among the attacking options if Dompe is unavailable Saturday.