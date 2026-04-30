Jean-Luc Dompe headshot

Jean-Luc Dompe Injury: Option for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2026

Dompe (foot) returned to full training and is an option for Saturday's clash against Frankfurt, according to the coach Merlin Polzin. "Dompe trained fully today and is an option for the squad."

Dompe appears to have shaken off the foot issue that caused him to miss the last four matches. The forward has started just one of his last five appearances, making a bench role the most likely scenario if he is included in Saturday's matchday squad.

Jean-Luc Dompe
Hamburger SV
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