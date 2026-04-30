Jean-Luc Dompe Injury: Option for Saturday

Dompe (foot) returned to full training and is an option for Saturday's clash against Frankfurt, according to the coach Merlin Polzin. "Dompe trained fully today and is an option for the squad."

Dompe appears to have shaken off the foot issue that caused him to miss the last four matches. The forward has started just one of his last five appearances, making a bench role the most likely scenario if he is included in Saturday's matchday squad.