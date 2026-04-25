Jean-Luc Dompe Injury: Out against Hoffenheim
Dompe (foot) is ruled out for Saturday's clash against Hoffenheim.
Dompe has been unable to earn a matchday squad place following further assessment, with coach Polzin's cautious comments proving well-founded as the foot issue keeps him sidelined for the weekend. The winger had been operating in a rotational capacity before the injury emerged, and while his absence does not represent a major blow given his depth role, it does limit the attacking options available to Polzin heading into the clash.
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