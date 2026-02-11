Dompe had been hit with a multi-week suspension by the club for serious misconduct, but he was back on the training pitch Tuesday, signaling he could be in contention for Saturday's showdown with Union Berlin. When available, the winger has been a locked-in starter up front for the red shorts, so his potential return would be a major lift for the attack. Until he's officially back in the mix, Damion Downs and Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer are in line to continue logging heavier minutes in the frontline.