Jean-Luc Dompe Injury: Ruled out Saturday

Dompe is ruled out for Saturday's clash against Bremen as he is still dealing with foot issues and is also ill, according to coach Merlin Polzin. "Dompe is still dealing with foot issues and is also ill."

Dompe will miss Saturday's clash against Bremen due to ongoing foot issues and illness after also sitting out the last two matches. The forward had been in a rotational role prior to the setback, so his absence is not expected to impact the starting XI and he should return to that role once fully fit.