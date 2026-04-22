Jean-Luc Dompe Injury: Starts to train, remains unlikely

Dompe (foot) was present at the beginning of training Tuesday but remains unlikely for Saturday's match against Hoffenheim, according to Von Henrik of Hamburger Abendblatt.

Dompe is making some progress this week as he looks to return from injury, as the forward was an option for the beginning of training. However, his deployment for the weekend is still in question, uncertain if the next few days of training will be enough. With Philip Otele out due to suspension, the club may need to find a new solution in the attack, with Jatta also likely to be out, leaving Rayan Philippe as a possible option.