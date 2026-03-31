Jean-Luc Dompe Injury: Suffers foot injury

Dompe (foot) did not take part in Hamburger's team training session Monday and is unlikely to be available for Saturday's home clash against Augsburg, according to BILD.

Dompe has been receiving treatment on a foot injury but coach Merlin Polzin acknowledged there has been no significant improvement so far, making his chances of featuring during Saturday's clash against Augsburg increasingly slim. The forward has started just one of Hamburger's last five matches, so his potential absence is unlikely to disrupt the Red Shorts' starting XI in any meaningful way.