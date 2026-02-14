Jean-Luc Dompe News: Available moving forward

Dompe (suspension) is available moving forward for Hamburger, according to BILD.

Dompe is fully re-integrated with the squad for Saturday's showdown against Union Berlin after serving his multi-week suspension for serious misconduct. The winger got back on the training pitch earlier this week and has now completed the disciplinary measures handed down by the club for his off-field behavior. The only question left is role-related, as it remains to be seen whether coach Merlin Polzin plugs him straight back into the starting XI or eases him in off the bench.