Jean-Luc Dompe News: Scores in lineup return

Dompe scored one goal to go with four shots (three on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 2-1 win against Wolfsburg.

Dompe finally got his first start back after eight games out of the XI, a run that began with a disciplinary suspension before four consecutive bench appearances followed. He made it count with a penalty for his third league goal and leading his side with four shots in the game, though his recall was helped by a heavy schedule week requiring rotation. Holding that place will not be easy with Philip Otele, Damion Downs, Fabio Vieira and Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer all pushing for three attacking spots.