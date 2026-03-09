Jean-Luc Dompe headshot

Jean-Luc Dompe News: Scores in lineup return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Dompe scored one goal to go with four shots (three on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 2-1 win against Wolfsburg.

Dompe finally got his first start back after eight games out of the XI, a run that began with a disciplinary suspension before four consecutive bench appearances followed. He made it count with a penalty for his third league goal and leading his side with four shots in the game, though his recall was helped by a heavy schedule week requiring rotation. Holding that place will not be easy with Philip Otele, Damion Downs, Fabio Vieira and Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer all pushing for three attacking spots.

Jean-Luc Dompe
Hamburger SV
