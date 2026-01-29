Dompe stopped for a traffic check last Sunday by the police and they detected alcohol in his system during a breathalyzer test. During a meeting on Thursday, Dompe was strongly reminded of his responsibilities as a professional player, role model, and representative of the club. The French winger was informed that he will be suspended by the club until further notice. Dompe is a regular starter for the red shorts, therefore his absence will force change in the frontline, with Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer likely getting a larger role in the attack until he returns.