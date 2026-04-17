Jean-Matteo Bahoya Injury: Eyeing return against Augsburg

Bahoya (thigh) is out for Saturday's match against Leipzig but is eyeing a return against Augsburg on April 25, according to manager Albert Riera. "Jean-Matteo has not yet fully recovered. We have decided with the Doc that we would rather do without one or two games instead of for the rest of the season. Hopefully, he'll be completely ready next week. It is also planned that Rasmus will train with us again on Monday or Tuesday. Then we'll see how he feels."

Bahoya is not yet fit but is still trying for his return this season, looking to be an option when facing Augsburg next contest. This is huge news for the attacker, as he was potentially set to miss the rest of the season. He started in six straight games heading into the injury, so he will hope to earn that time back once fit.