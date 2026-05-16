Jean-Matteo Bahoya Injury: Forced off in season finale

Bahoya (knock) was forced off in the 17th minute of Saturday's final match of the season against Stuttgart, with no further details provided on the nature of the issue.

Bahoya's early exit brought a premature end to what had otherwise been an encouraging campaign, finishing the season with three goals and four assists across 35 appearances in all competitions. The extent of the injury remains unknown, leaving his condition heading into the offseason uncertain. The young winger has shown considerable promise this season, and staying healthy will be the key factor in his continued development heading into next campaign.