Jean-Matteo Bahoya Injury: Not fully fit to return yet

Bahoya (thigh) is not yet fully fit and remains out for Saturday's clash against Wolfsburg, according to manager Albert Riera. "Jean-Matteo is not yet back to one hundred percent and will therefore also not be involved."

Bahoya didn't play in the last Bundesliga match against Koln due to a thigh injury and despite returning to the training pitch this week, he is still not back to one hundred percent and remains unavailable to play. Bahoya had started the previous six matches before losing the Koln fixture, tallying one goal and three assists in that span.