Jean-Matteo Bahoya Injury: Out until further notice

Bahoya (thigh) is out for the next two to three weeks due to a thigh injury, according to his club.

Bahoya is hitting the sidelines for the international break and has been halted from playing with his U21 international team, instead focusing on the recovery of his thigh. He is now likely out for their game against Koln after the break, with the attacker expected to miss two to three weeks. He will then eye a return against Wolfsburg on April 11, leaving Ansgar Knauff as a possible replacement.