Jean-Matteo Bahoya Injury: Provides assist before thigh injury

Bahoya provided one assist during Sunday's 2-1 defeat against Mainz before suffering a thigh injury and being forced off in the 58th minute, according to coach Albert Riera, per Henning Brauninger from Frankfurter Rundschau. "I also had to replace Jean-Matteo due to a thigh injury."

Bahoya dished out his fourth Bundesliga assist of the season for the Eagles in his 24th appearance of the campaign, but his shift was cut short just before the hour mark after picking up a thigh injury and being forced off. That is a major setback for Frankfurt, especially with Bahoya locking down a regular starting role lately. If he ends up missing time, Frankfurt will have to reshuffle the starting XI, with Ayoube Amaimouni-Echghouyab looking like the top candidate to step into the front line.