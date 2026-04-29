Jean-Matteo Bahoya Injury: Returns to partial training
Bahoya (thigh) has returned to partial team training Wednesday and remains a doubt to return for Saturday's clash against Hamburger, according to the club.
Bahoya has missed four consecutive Bundesliga matches with a thigh injury, making his return to the training pitch a welcome development for Frankfurt heading into the weekend. The club will assess how he responds to the partial sessions over the coming days before making a final call on his involvement against the Red Shorts, with the young French winger having contributed one goal and three assists in his last six appearances before the injury struck.
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