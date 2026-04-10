Jean-Matteo Bahoya Injury: Set to return to squad

Bahoya (thigh) is back in the squad and fit to play against Wolfsburg on Saturday, according to manager Albert Riera.

Bahoya didn't play in the last Bundesliga match against Koln, but he's expected to return to the squad for this contest, although the manager also acknowledged that the team doesn't want to take any risks with the winger. Bahoya had started the previous six matches before losing the Koln fixture, tallying one goal and three assists in that span.