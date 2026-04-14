Jean-Matteo Bahoya Injury: Still working individually

Bahoya (thigh) remains in individual training Tuesday and is not yet ready to rejoin full team training, according to the club.

Bahoya has been sidelined since missing the Koln fixture and is still not back in team sessions heading into Saturday's clash against Leipzig. The young French winger had been in excellent form before going down, starting six consecutive matches and contributing one goal and three assists in that span, making his continued absence a real blow for Frankfurt's attacking options. No specific timeline has been given for his return and the club will continue to monitor his progress over the coming days.