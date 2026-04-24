Jean-Matteo Bahoya Injury: Won't face Augsburg

Bahoya (thigh) won't be an option to face Augsburg on Saturday, according to manager Albert Riera. "Bahoya remains unavailable for selection."

Bahoya was planning to return in this fixture, but the winger isn't ready to do so. His potential return to action might come against Hamburg on May 2, but his involvement in training over the next few days will determine that. The Augsburg match will be Bahoya's fourth consecutive absence in domestic play.