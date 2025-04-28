Jean-Matteo Bahoya News: Assists Saturday

Bahoya assisted once to go with six crosses (four accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 4-0 victory against RB Leipzig.

Bahoya got in on the fun during Saturday's rout, setting up a goal as he continued his excellent form in the back half of the Bundesliga. The pacey winger has played his way into a larger role throughout the season and is growing into a consistently productive option as Frankfurt look to secure a Champions League spot.