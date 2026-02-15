Jean-Matteo Bahoya News: Delivers two assists

Bahoya assisted twice to go with one shot (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and five chances created in Saturday's 3-0 win against Monchengladbach.

Bahoya made his first start in 10 matches and justified the nod by delivering two assists in Saturday's clash against Monchengladbach, first with a pinpoint cross to Nathaniel Brown to open the scoring and then by setting up Ayoube Amaimouni-Echghouyab. He also recorded a season-high five chances created in the outing. The Frenchman took advantage of injuries to Can Uzun and Fares Chaibi to earn the start, and his performance could help him secure increased minutes moving forward.