Jean-Matteo Bahoya News: Makes bench in friendly

Bahoya (undisclosed) is on the bench for Saturday's friendly against Brentford, according to the club.

Bahoya had missed the recent city derby against FSV Frankfurt with minor discomfort, an absence described as purely precautionary at the time. His inclusion on the matchday squad now confirms he has recovered, though his preseason has been bumpy overall, and his continued involvement will be worth tracking as he looks to build on last season's three goals and four assists across 27 Bundesliga appearances.