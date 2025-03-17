Fantasy Soccer
Jean-Matteo Bahoya headshot

Jean-Matteo Bahoya News: Nets again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2025

Bahoya scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 3-1 win against Bochum. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 62nd minute.

Bahoya has earned managed Dino Toppmoller's trust and he continues to reward it as he scored another goal during Sunday's clash. The pacey winger might not be a major threat outside of his pace, but he has enough to blow by most defenders. Bahoya has seemingly played his way ahead of Mario Gotze in the depth chart.

Jean-Matteo Bahoya
Eintracht Frankfurt
