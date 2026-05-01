Jean-Matteo Bahoya News: Option for end of season

Bahoya (thigh) has cleared his injury and is fit for the end of the season, according to manager Albert Riera. "All other players are candidates for the squad."

Bahoya has been partially training this week, and that is leading to his return, ending his four-match absence. The attacker will look to return to the starting XI immediately, as he did start in the six games before his injury, recording four goal contributions during that span. With seven goal contributions in 24 appearances (24 starts) this season, he has started to make a name for himself, looking for a string end to propel him into the next campaign.