Jean-Matteo Bahoya headshot

Jean-Matteo Bahoya News: Provides off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 3, 2025

Bahoya assisted once to go with three crosses (two accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Wolfsburg. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 72nd minute.

Bahoya replaced Ansgar Knauff in the 57th minute and set up the headed equalizer for Can Uzun in the 81st minute. Bahoya created four chances and made an interception. He has played 12 games, starting only once and this was his second assist of the campaign.

Jean-Matteo Bahoya
Eintracht Frankfurt
More Stats & News
