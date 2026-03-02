Jean-Matteo Bahoya News: Scores in win

Bahoya scored one goal to go with four shots (two on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-0 victory over SC Freiburg.

Bahoya scored Sunday as well as creating a chance during the 2-0 win over Freiburg. The attacker has been inconsistent, but he always has the chance to rip a defense apart with his exceptional pace. If he can stay healthy and get back to his best, Bahoya should be a consistent part of the Frankfurt attack.