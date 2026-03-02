Jean-Matteo Bahoya headshot

Jean-Matteo Bahoya News: Scores in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

Bahoya scored one goal to go with four shots (two on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-0 victory over SC Freiburg.

Bahoya scored Sunday as well as creating a chance during the 2-0 win over Freiburg. The attacker has been inconsistent, but he always has the chance to rip a defense apart with his exceptional pace. If he can stay healthy and get back to his best, Bahoya should be a consistent part of the Frankfurt attack.

Jean-Matteo Bahoya
Eintracht Frankfurt
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now