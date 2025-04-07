Jean-Matteo Bahoya News: Struggles Saturday
Bahoya had three crosses (zero accurate) and two tackles in Saturday's 2-0 defeat to Werder Bremen.
Bahoya was absolutely dreadful throughout Saturday's loss, as he simply couldn't pull anything off down the flank. The winger's pace was held in check and he just couldn't find any sort of space to work. Bahoya will likely remain in the starting XI heading into Europa League knockout action.
