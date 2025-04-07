Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jean-Matteo Bahoya headshot

Jean-Matteo Bahoya News: Struggles Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2025

Bahoya had three crosses (zero accurate) and two tackles in Saturday's 2-0 defeat to Werder Bremen.

Bahoya was absolutely dreadful throughout Saturday's loss, as he simply couldn't pull anything off down the flank. The winger's pace was held in check and he just couldn't find any sort of space to work. Bahoya will likely remain in the starting XI heading into Europa League knockout action.

Jean-Matteo Bahoya
Eintracht Frankfurt
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now