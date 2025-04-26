Jean Onana Injury: Nursing injury
Onana won't be involved in Sunday's match versus Como, coach Patrick Vieira announced
Onana was a late scratch midweek and hasn't been able to recuperate, although his problem isn't believed to be too severe. He has been a rotational piece in the last couple of months, starting just once since joining in January. His absence could lead to more minutes for the starters and the other deputies like Milan Badelj, Lior Kasa and Lorenzo Venturino.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now