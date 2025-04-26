Fantasy Soccer
Jean Onana headshot

Jean Onana Injury: Nursing injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2025

Onana won't be involved in Sunday's match versus Como, coach Patrick Vieira announced

Onana was a late scratch midweek and hasn't been able to recuperate, although his problem isn't believed to be too severe. He has been a rotational piece in the last couple of months, starting just once since joining in January. His absence could lead to more minutes for the starters and the other deputies like Milan Badelj, Lior Kasa and Lorenzo Venturino.

Jean Onana
Genoa
