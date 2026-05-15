Jean-Philippe Gbamin Injury: Doubtful for Sunday
Gbamin (foot) is doubtful for Sunday's game against Nice, according to Angelo Salemi of RL Sports.
Gbamin hasn't been ruled out yet, but the doubtful tag suggests he's very unlikely to play in the final game of the 2025-26 season. If he doesn't play Sunday, Gbamin will end the season with 81 clearances, 51 tackles and 27 interceptions in 30 league starts while also adding a goal and an assist.
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