Jean-Philippe Gbamin headshot

Jean-Philippe Gbamin Injury: Subs off with injury Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Gbamin was forced to leave the field due to an undisclosed issue in Sunday's 4-4 draw against Le Havre.

Gbamin is now a major doubt ahead of the next league meeting with Monaco. His potential absence would leave the squad without a regular contributor of defensive stats who has been deployed in center-back and holding midfield positions over his current run of nine starts. He was replaced by Nathan Mbala on Sunday, though Benjamin Stambouli is now available as a more direct midfield alternative if required going forward.

Jean-Philippe Gbamin
Metz
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