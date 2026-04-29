Jean-Philippe Gbamin News: Clears injury scare, set to start

Gbamin returned to normal team training Wednesday after being forced off early in Sunday's draw against Le Havre with a knee issue, clearing the injury scare ahead of Saturday's clash against Monaco, according to Republicain Lorrain.

Gbamin had raised serious concerns after leaving the field during a match he had been so important in, but his return to full training is a significant relief for Metz heading into the weekend. The versatile defender has been a regular contributor across nine consecutive starts and his availability for the Monaco fixture means coach Benoit Tavenot can field his preferred setup without any enforced changes in the back line or midfield.