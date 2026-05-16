Jean-Philippe Gbamin News: Fit to play season finale

Gbamin (foot) has been cleared and is available for Sunday's season finale against Nice, the club posted.

Gbamin had been carrying a doubtful tag heading into the weekend after managing a foot issue, making his availability a more positive update than initially anticipated. The versatile defender has a strong individual campaign with one goal, one assist, 81 clearances, 51 tackles and 27 interceptions across 30 league starts, and could add to those numbers in the final game of the season for the Grenats before heading back to Ligue 2.