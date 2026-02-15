Jean-Philippe Gbamin headshot

Jean-Philippe Gbamin News: Serves ban

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 15, 2026

Gbamin is an option again after serving his two-game ban.

Gbamin is set for his return to the starting XI next match, with the midfielder having served his ban after a red card. He has yet to miss a start in 19 appearances this season and should return to that role, looking to add to his one goal and one assist this season.

Jean-Philippe Gbamin
Metz
