Jean-Philippe Gbamin News: Serves ban
Gbamin is an option again after serving his two-game ban.
Gbamin is set for his return to the starting XI next match, with the midfielder having served his ban after a red card. He has yet to miss a start in 19 appearances this season and should return to that role, looking to add to his one goal and one assist this season.
