Jean-Philippe Krasso headshot

Jean-Philippe Krasso News: Option for play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2026

Krasso (knee) is fit for play and not on the injury list, according to Laurent Pruneta of Le Parisien.

Krasso is no longer injured and set for a return in the coming games, putting a knee injury behind him after a few weeks. This gives the club some depth in the attack, as he has scored two goals and two assists in 25 appearances (12 starts) this season. He has only started in one of his past five games and should return to a bench spot against Lille.

Jean-Philippe Krasso
Paris FC
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