Jean-Philippe Mateta Injury: Available against AEK Larnaca
Mateta (knee) will be available for Thursday's Conference League first leg against AEK Larnaca, according to coach Oliver Glasner. "Jean-Philippe Mateta is back and will be in the squad for tomorrow night."
Mateta will be available for Thursday's Conference League first leg against AEK Larnaca after missing the last six matches with a knee injury. The forward had been a starter before the setback, though the club is expected to manage his return carefully. He could gradually see more minutes and will compete with Jorgen Strand Larsen for the role up front.
