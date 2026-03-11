Jean-Philippe Mateta headshot

Jean-Philippe Mateta Injury: Available going forward

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 11, 2026 at 8:04am

Mateta (knee) will be available for Thursday's Conference League first leg against AEK Larnaca, according to coach Oliver Glasner. "Jean-Philippe Mateta is back and will be in the squad for tomorrow night. No [he is not ready for 90 minutes] - he didn't train for five or six weeks on the pitch, and he's now back for three days, so no chance [of 90 minutes]. But it's good to have him back. He showed in training he's always able to create chances, score goals, and that's why it's good to have him back."

Mateta will be available for Thursday's Conference League first leg against AEK Larnaca after missing the last six matches with a knee injury. The forward had been a starter before the setback, though the club is expected to manage his return carefully. He could gradually see more minutes and will compete with Jorgen Strand Larsen for the role up front.

