Jean-Philippe Mateta Injury: Available going forward

Mateta (knee) will be available for Thursday's Conference League first leg against AEK Larnaca, according to coach Oliver Glasner. "Jean-Philippe Mateta is back and will be in the squad for tomorrow night. No [he is not ready for 90 minutes] - he didn't train for five or six weeks on the pitch, and he's now back for three days, so no chance [of 90 minutes]. But it's good to have him back. He showed in training he's always able to create chances, score goals, and that's why it's good to have him back."

