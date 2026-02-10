Matteta has finally ended his saga, battling with a knee injury following a failed transfer, as the forward will not need surgery on his knee. Instead, he will take the next two to four weeks off to recover and focus on rehab at the Palace training grounds. This will leave him with a return near the end of February, but it will be a massive return for the club, with the forward notching eight goals in 23 appearances this season. Jorgen Strand Larsen appears to be set to continue seeing the start until Mateta returns.