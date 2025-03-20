Jean-Philippe Mateta Injury: Hopes to play against Fulham

Mateta (ear) has been training every day this week and hopes to be available for Fulham, he said in an interview with Sky Sport. "We were in Marbella last week and I trained [not with the squad]. I don't know [when I will return]. I'm still in touch with the specialists and the doctor. Hopefully, soon. Hopefully, I can play [vs Fulham]. Hopefully, they can see me. I'm in the ground every day. I need to wear a mask, I need to wear something. I will take the best one that is most comfortable."

