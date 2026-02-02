Mateta has been surrounded by transfer rumors and after finally traveling to Italy for a medical, it fell through due to a knee injury. This brings up more worries for the forward as an apparent surgery could be on the horizon to heal from the injury, although that would keep him out of World Cup campaign with France. That said, his current status remains up in the air, as the player is unlikely to bow out of the World Cup and club's are still interested in a loan for him. More about his situation should be available in the next few days, with the club set to take the field again on Sunday and transfer deadline day coming to an end Monday night.