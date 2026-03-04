Jean-Philippe Mateta Injury: Set to train next week

Mateta (knee) will return to partial training Monday and could begin on the bench in next week's Europa League clash against Larnaca, according to coach Oliver Glasner. "We're planning for him Mateta to be partly integrated next Monday in the team training for the Larnaca game. It will be the same, starting from the bench. He was out for a long time, but his knee looks better now. That's why we have decided to reintegrate him. We have to be careful, but the goal is that he is available for the Larnaca and Leeds games."

