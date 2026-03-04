Jean-Philippe Mateta headshot

Jean-Philippe Mateta Injury: Set to train next week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 4, 2026 at 6:58am

Mateta (knee) will return to partial training Monday and could begin on the bench in next week's Europa League clash against Larnaca, according to coach Oliver Glasner. "We're planning for him Mateta to be partly integrated next Monday in the team training for the Larnaca game. It will be the same, starting from the bench. He was out for a long time, but his knee looks better now. That's why we have decided to reintegrate him. We have to be careful, but the goal is that he is available for the Larnaca and Leeds games."

Mateta will return to partial team training Monday after missing the last five Premier League matches due to a knee injury and could start on the bench in the Europa League clash against Larnaca. The forward had been a regular starter prior to the setback and may face competition for minutes for a while as he regains full match fitness from Jorgen Strand Larsen, who arrived during the winter transfer window.

Jean-Philippe Mateta
Crystal Palace
